AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person has died and two others were injured when a vehicle hit them in downtown Austin.

The crash happened at the northbound Interstate 35 service road and E. Cesar Chavez St. around 8:35 a.m.

A woman died on scene, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. The others have minor injuries and may not be taken to the hospital.

KXAN is sending a crew to the scene and will have more information as this story is updated.