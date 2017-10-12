Officers ask for help finding east Austin 7-Eleven robbery suspects

Suspects in the robbery of a 7-Eleven at 3848 Airport Blvd. on Sept. 4, 2017 (Austin Police Department Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are asking for your help identifying the two suspects who robbed an east Austin 7-Eleven convenience store with a weapon last month.

Police were called to the store at 3848 Airport Blvd., near Manor Road, at 5:55 a.m. on Sept. 4. The victim told officers the suspects entered the store and threatened him with a weapon while demanding money, according to the Austin Police Department.

They then ran from the store with the cash in hand. No one was injured in the robbery.

The first suspect is described as a black male in his early 20s, 5-foot-10 to 5-foot-11, average build and last seen wearing black pants and a white hoodie with thin horizontal strips.

The second suspect, also a black male in his early 20s, is described by police as 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-10, tall and thin build and last seen wearing a white skull cap, a plaid shirt around his neck, white tank top and blue jeans.

Weeks after this robbery, the 7-Eleven was hit by another suspect — what Austin police called one of the strangest robbery sprees they have seen — involving a suspect wearing a Jabbawockeez-type mask and firing off a Roman candle.

