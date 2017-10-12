Mosquito pool in west Travis County tests positive for West Nile

KXAN Staff Published:
FILE - In this Friday, May 11, 2007 photo, a mosquito is sorted according to species and gender before testing for West Nile Virus at the Dallas County mosquito lab in Dallas. Scientists have been working on mathematical models to predict outbreaks for decades and have long factored in the weather. They have known, for example, that temperature and rainfall affect the breeding of mosquitoes that carry malaria, West Nile virus and other dangerous diseases. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
FILE - In this Friday, May 11, 2007 photo, a mosquito is sorted according to species and gender before testing for West Nile Virus at the Dallas County mosquito lab in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While the cooler weather may make it seem like mosquito season is over, Austin Public Health says it just confirmed its first positive West Nile mosquito pool for this year.

The mosquitoes that tested positive were trapped and screened in the 78746 zip code, which is in west Travis County, near the area along Bee Cave Road. There have been no reported human cases of West Nile Virus in Travis County this year.

Mosquito activity usually decreases as the nights become cooler and these insects are unable to regulate their body heat.

Last week, Cedar Park reported its first mosquito pool testing positive for West Nile as well.

As of Oct. 6, there have been 980 mosquito pools that have tested positive for WNV this year in Texas, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

To control mosquitoes and reduce your risk of exposure to illness:
  • Regularly check yards and neighborhoods for water-holding containers and empty them out (it only takes a teaspoon of water for mosquitoes to breed)
  • Wear long-sleeved, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing
  • Use an EPA-recommended insect repellent and carefully follow all label directions

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s