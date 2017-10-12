Mosquito pool in west Travis County tests positive for West Nile

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While the cooler weather may make it seem like mosquito season is over, Austin Public Health says it just confirmed its first positive West Nile mosquito pool for this year.

The mosquitoes that tested positive were trapped and screened in the 78746 zip code, which is in west Travis County, near the area along Bee Cave Road. There have been no reported human cases of West Nile Virus in Travis County this year.

Mosquito activity usually decreases as the nights become cooler and these insects are unable to regulate their body heat.

Last week, Cedar Park reported its first mosquito pool testing positive for West Nile as well.

As of Oct. 6, there have been 980 mosquito pools that have tested positive for WNV this year in Texas, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

To control mosquitoes and reduce your risk of exposure to illness:

Regularly check yards and neighborhoods for water-holding containers and empty them out (it only takes a teaspoon of water for mosquitoes to breed)

Wear long-sleeved, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing

Use an EPA-recommended insect repellent and carefully follow all label directions