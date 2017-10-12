Georgetown High student accused of bringing loaded gun to campus

Georgetown High School
Georgetown High School

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A student was found with a handgun on the Georgetown High School campus Thursday and quickly taken into custody, the school’s principal said.

The 18-year-old student, Christian Lima, was found with a loaded, .22 caliber pistol in his pocket thanks to another student who reported suspicious behavior and was concerned a student had a gun at the school, located at 2211 N. Austin Ave., according to police.

Principal Wes Vanicek says the school was not placed on lockdown because administrators and Georgetown police detained the student immediately and they determined other students were safe.

The student who reported the incident told Georgetown police he had not heard any threats or aggressive behavior from the armed student.

Vanicek asked parents to encourage their children to report concerning behavior, either to a staff member or by using the online anonymous reporting system.

Lima has been charged with places weapons prohibited, a second degree felony.

Earlier this month, an unloaded shotgun was found in a student’s vehicle at Round Rock High School. Administrators say the student will face disciplinary action.

A seventh grader was arrested at Grisham Middle School in northwest Austin last month after a gun was found in the student’s backpack.

