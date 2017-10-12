Free adoptions at full Williamson County animal shelter

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter put out a call for pet parents to-be: now is the time to adopt because the shelter is at capacity.

“Yikes, the shelter is still over full!” the organization posted on its Facebook page Wednesday.

It is offering free adult dog and cat adoptions through the weekend, Oct. 13-15. Normally, it costs $75. People must be 18 years or older with a valid ID and fill out an application before they can take a new friend home.

The shelter is also asking for people who can’t make a commitment to a new pet to foster animals and help it free up space.

The Georgetown shelter is located at 1855 S.E. Innerloop and is open Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends.

In August, the shelter faced a similar situation of being at capacity for cats. It put out a call to adopt out 100 cats in three days so it would not have to start euthanizing any. The organization made the announcement on a Wednesday, and by Saturday it far exceeded its goal, with 211 animals — including 168 cats — finding new homes.