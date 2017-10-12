Ashley Reinhardt, Founder and Owner of WonderWell, and Esteban Zamora, Director of Operations, joined us in the studio with more on her newly constructed, early learning school inspired by the Reggio Emilia philosophy of early childhood education. Building construction is scheduled for substantial completion in the coming weeks; WonderWell will open their doors to their first group of Imagineers in January 2018. Building tours begin Monday, October 16th. To schedule a tour and learn more about their programs and registration, head over to www.WonderWell.com.

