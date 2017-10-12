Court clears way for 6-game suspension of Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott

By SCHUYLER DIXON Published: Updated:
Ezekiel Elliott
FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, file photo, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants Arlington, Texas. The NFL is asking a federal appeals court to move quickly on its request to overrule a judge's injunction that blocked a six-game suspension for the Cowboys' star running back. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File)

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — A federal appeals court has lifted an injunction that blocked a six-game suspension for Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott, clearing the way for the NFL’s punishment over domestic violence allegations and likely leading to the running back’s legal team seeking further relief.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans on Thursday granted the league’s emergency request to set aside the injunction and ordered the district court in Texas to dismiss Elliott’s case. The three-judge panel voted 2-1 to back the NFL’s argument.

A federal judge in Texas issued an injunction that blocked the suspension last month, agreeing with NFL players’ union attorneys who argued that the investigation of the allegations in Ohio and subsequent appeal were unfair to Elliott.

The NFL countered that it followed procedures under the league’s labor deal and that the union improperly filed a lawsuit before the appeals process was complete.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s