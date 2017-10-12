CIA Director Michael Pompeo speaks at UT National Security Forum

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The director of the Central Intelligence Agency, Michael Pompeo spoke Thursday before a packed audience at UT Austin. Pompeo discussed national security and alliances as the keynote speaker for the fourth annual Texas National Security Forum.

Pompeo was appointed by President Donald Trump and sworn in on Jan. 23, 2017. Previously he was a congressman in Kansas, serving on the House Intelligence Committee and the Energy and Commerce Committee.

Other distinguished speakers Thursday included Lt. Gen. Douglas Lute, former United States Permanent Representative to NATO; Leslie Ireland, former Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Intelligence and Analysis; Marcel Lettre, former Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence; John McLaughlin, former Acting Director of Central Intelligence; and General Mark Welsh, former Chief of Staff of the Air Force.

The forum is hosted by several programs at UT: the Robert Strauss Center for International Security and Law, the Intelligence Studies Project, the Clements Center for National Security, and the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs.

Students and community members attended the event and panelists fielded a wide range of questions, many of which were about cyber-security, North Korea, and Russia.

