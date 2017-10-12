Car seat checks: Professionals ready to show parents what they do wrong

Courtesy: Insurance Institute of Highway Safety

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of parents using child safety seats in Texas increased for decades. Now, as it’s leveling off, there’s renewed focus on making sure people use those seats correctly.

A study from the Texas Transportation institute showed about 1 in 5 seats are not installed correctly.

Parents can get their seats checked out Thursday at St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center at 2400 Round Rock Dr. from 9 a.m. to noon. They can also get more information from Williamson County EMS website and Safekids.org.

KXAN’s Jorge Rodas is LIVE in Round Rock on KXAN News Today with a demonstration of how to properly buckle kids into their car seats.

