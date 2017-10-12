Black & White ball seeks to end domestic violence

By Published:

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The 11th Annual Black & White ball takes place on Friday, October 27th.

Community leaders will come together for an unforgettable evening to celebrate 35 years of the Texas Advocacy Project. It’s an evening of cocktails, dinner, live music and auctions.

The Black & White Ball honors those working to put an end to domestic violence across Texas.

This year’s event takes place at the JW Marriott starting at 7 p.m.

Former Texas Supreme Court Justice Harriett O’Neill will receive the Project’s Vision Award. The Generosity of Spirit Award will be presented to Mike A. Myers. And the Courage Award will be presented to Valerie & Morghan for their bravery.

To purchase your tickets to this year’s Black & White ball, click here.

KXAN is a proud sponsor of the 2017 Texas Advocacy Project’s Black & White Ball.

