3 hurt when truck crashes head-on into semi on MoPac service road

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three were injured — one with potentially life-threatening injuries — when a truck crashed head-on with an 18-wheeler on a MoPac Expressway service road Thursday evening.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics were called to the crash, in the southbound service road near Howard Lane, at 7:23 p.m.

One man was seriously injured, while two other men are not expected to have life-threatening injuries, medics said.

Police didn’t say which of the vehicles weas heading the wrong-way, causing the head-on crash, but the 18-wheeler appeared to be traveling southbound when the wreck happened.

The service road was shut down after the crash and remains partially closed as crews work to remove the crashed vehicles.