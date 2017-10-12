12-year-old Georgetown boy has not returned home from school

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A 12-year-old in Georgetown is missing after police say he did not return home from Benold Middle School, Thursday afternoon.

Georgetown police are searching for the boy with the help with of a Department of Public Safety air unit. The department says he is possibly a runaway.

Surveillance video shows Conner Tart-Hisaw leaving the school, located at 3407 Northwest Blvd., around 4 p.m. and walking toward Northwest Boulevard.

Tart-Hisaw is 5-foot-2, with blonde hair, blue eyes, weighs 85 pounds and was last seen wearing blue shorts, a plaid shirt, blue Under Armour tennis shoes and carrying a black backpack.

Officers saw information from family members does not lead them to believe the boy is in danger or has been abducted. An Amber Alert has not been issued, as the situation does not meet the required protocol.

Anyone with information on Tart-Hisaw’s location is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 512-930-3510.