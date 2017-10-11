Woman dies in Central Texas jail after struggle with jailers

GATESVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Jailers went to the cell of a Coryell County inmate Sunday in response to jail violations, but got into a struggle with the woman who later died.

The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office said jailers first tried to de-escalate the situation verbally, before using a chemical agent, which had no effect.

Jailers then entered the cell to try to restrain 46-year-old Kelli Leanne Page, leading to what the sheriff’s office described as an altercation with the inmate. The sheriff’s office says Page was able to get a pair of handcuffs from the jailer, which she injured one of them with.

Once they were able to restrain her with handcuffs, jailers said they noticed she was unresponsive. They then removed her restraints and began CPR, calling for Coryell Memorial EMS.

Medics took over CPR when they arrived, but after “an extended period of time” they were advised to stop by a doctor.

Texas Rangers are investigating the Oct. 8 incident and an autopsy has been ordered. The injured jailer was taken to a local hospital and later released.

Page was charged on Saturday, Oct. 7 with driving while intoxicated and driving with an invalid license in Llano County. On Sunday, the day she died, Page was charged in Coryell County with assault on a public servant. It’s unclear if that charge was related to the jailhouse violations that sent jailers to her cell.