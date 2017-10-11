Whataburger charm, McDonald’s Szechuan sauce sell for huge markups on eBay

Published:
Whataburger/James Avery charm. (via Whataburger)
Whataburger/James Avery charm. (via Whataburger)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — According to the rules of supply and demand, a Whataburger jewelry charm might be sold for three times its original price and a free sample of McDonald’s sauce can go for $1,000. At least, that’s what sellers on eBay are hoping.

Both items were in high demand this past week.

Someone is asking $1,000 for a packet of McDonald's Szechuan sauce (eBay Photo)
Someone is asking $1,000 for a packet of McDonald’s Szechuan sauce (eBay Photo)

Saturday brought fans of the Adult Swim TV show “Rick and Morty” out to try to snag some free Szechuan sauce from McDonald’s. The company re-released the 1998 Mulan promotional dipping sauce in limited quantities, inspired by the show’s main character’s quest to get some for himself. The company says it will have another opportunity for people to get some more this winter.

On Monday, Whataburger teamed up with James Avery to release a $60 sterling silver charm featuring the company’s logo over the state of Texas. The item sold out within hours, and Whataburger said it hoped to have more soon.

As of Oct. 11, the Whataburger charm was selling for upwards of $200 on eBay. Packets of the McDonald’s Szechuan sauce were offered anywhere from more than $50 to $1,000.

 

