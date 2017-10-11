Unruly fans forcing owner of ‘Breaking Bad’ house to install fence

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE/KXAN) – Breaking Bad fans from all over the world want to see where Walter White lived, but their view is about to be blocked.

A 6-foot wrought iron fence is being built around the famous northeast Albuquerque home.

The people who actually live there are fed up with fans of the TV show acting badly, including re-enacting a scene from the AMC television series and throwing pizzas on their roof.

“We feel like we can’t leave because when we do, something happens and that’s ridiculous,” Joanne Quintana told KOB. Quintana’s mother owns the home. She says some visitors even steal rocks from the landscaping as souvenirs.

“All day, non-stop, there’s people up and down this road. They park in front of our driveway and block us in,” a neighbor said.

The owners of the home have also put up cameras, signs and cones to keep people off their property.