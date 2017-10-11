Trial date set for ex-APD officer accused of murdering pregnant girlfriend

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — By the time VonTrey Clark faces a jury for his capital murder trial in the death of Samantha Dean, it will have been three years since she was found shot to death in the parking lot of a strip mall in Bastrop County.

Bastrop County court records show Clark’s case will head to trial on March 19, 2018. Last month, KXAN reported that both prosecutors and defense lawyers in the case met to discuss evidence that needs to be tested in the case.

Clark, who has pleaded not guilty in the case, has been in the Bastrop County Jail since September 2015 after federal agents extradited him from Bali, Indonesia. According to an arrest warrant, Clark, who was an Austin police officer at the time of Dean’s death, is accused of offering to pay someone $5,000 to kill Dean and her unborn child because she wanted “Clark to pay child support for the baby.”

Court documents revealed Clark and Dean were in an ongoing romantic relationship. Clark told homicide investigators he had “a sexual relationship” with Dean that was “off-and-on over the last six or seven years, and that he believes he is the father of Dean’s unborn child, Baby Dean.” The documents detail that Clark wanted Dean to have an abortion.

Meanwhile, after an aggressive encounter with Clark, Dean told co-workers at the Kyle Police Department that Clark would be the prime suspect if she ever turned up dead. Dean’s body was found on Feb. 4, 2015.