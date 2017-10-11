Travis County transitions into state-of-the-art medical examiner’s office

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Medical examiners will have a new place to work as they determine how and why people died in Texas. Officials dedicated the new facility Wednesday, and allowed a first look at the state-of-the-art Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The new location is at 7723 Springdale Rd. in east Travis County, about 7 miles away from the current facility in downtown Austin. It’s 52,000 square feet and will serve 42 counties in Texas. The Travis County Commissioners Court approved $23.3 million in funding for the new office in March 2015, complete with major upgrades.

“Technology in this building represents the most modern technology one could ever use,” said Chief Medical Examiner Dr. J. Keith Pinkard.

Pinkard said he’s most excited to use a new CT scanner that will let him and other pathologists search for a cause of death before performing an autopsy. The department says they’re one of the few medical examiner offices in North America to have a CT scanner in the building.

The building also has an observation deck above autopsy rooms so Austin police detectives can get real-time information on a case.

Its freezer can store 100 bodies. The old building was only able to house 42.

There are only a few hundred forensic pathologists working in the U.S., according to Pinkard. TCMEO will work with the University of Texas Medical Branch Office of Graduate Medical Education in the new space and offer a training program in forensic pathology in July 2018.

The old office in downtown Austin is currently being turned into a sobriety center.

Lab at the new Travis County Medical Examiner's Office in east Austin. (KXAN Photo/Sarah Rafique) Tour of the new lab at the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office in east Austin. (KXAN Photo/Sarah Rafique) Chief Medical Examiner with Travis County - Dr. J. Keith Pinckard. (KXAN Photo/Sarah Rafique) Deputy medical examiner talking about the new CT scan at the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office in east Austin. Travis County is 1 out of 5 or 10 ME offices in North America that has a CT scanner. (KXAN Photo/Sarah Rafique) Dr. Kendall Von Crowns, a deputy medical examiner, standing next to the microscopes at the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office. New location of the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office in east Austin. (KXAN Photo/Sarah Rafique)