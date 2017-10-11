Texas Tech shooting suspected indicted on federal firearms charge

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK/KXAN) — The Texas Tech student who is in jail charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a campus police officer has also been indicted on a federal firearms charge.

Hollis Alvin Daniels, 19, was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury for possession of a stolen firearm. According to the indictment, Daniels knowingly possessed the .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol that federal officials say had “been shipped and transported in interstate and foreign commerce before said firearm was stolen.” The indictment alleges Daniels knew the firearm was stolen, but federal officials have not elaborated on where the firearm was stolen from.

Court records in the capital murder case said Daniels was taken into custody Monday evening and was in the Texas Tech police station. While Officer Floyd East was completing booking paperwork, Daniels was seated nearby but he was not handcuffed, according to an arrest affidavit. A corporal who was also in the office said the officer was working on his computer and Daniels was facing the opposite direction.

When the corporal left the briefing room, he heard a “boom” shortly thereafter. When the corporal went back into the briefing room, the officer had a gunshot wound and the suspect was gone. According to the affidavit, a .45 caliber casing was located near the deceased officer and his body camera was also missing; his pistol was still in his holster. A Texas Tech spokesman confirmed that the suspect did not use a police department gun in the shooting.

Daniels was located about 90 minutes later near the City Bank Coliseum. A .45 caliber pistol loaded with RP ammunition as well as the deceased officer’s body camera was located near where he was arrested.

Officials have not said if Daniels was frisked for a weapon before he was taken to the Texas Tech University police station.

It is not clear if state prosecutors would have to wait for the outcome of the federal case before proceeding with the capital murder case.