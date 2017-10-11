“Scream booth” in downtown Austin lets people yell their stress away

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When the stresses of life get to be too much, sometimes people just want to scream. Well, now they can — using a special “scream booth” set up Wednesday in downtown Austin.

The American Heart Association will set up the booth from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 242 W. Second St.

“Step in the booth, identify your stressors and scream out your frustrations for a quick burst of stress relief and fun,” the organization wrote in a press release.

The group wants to encourage people to find productive ways to deal with their stress, even without a specially-designed booth. That includes getting enough sleep, meditating and practicing mindfulness. People can sign up for its Healthy for Good movement at the location or on its website to learn more about how to manage stress in the long term.