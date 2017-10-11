San Marcos CISD bus involved in crash

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Three school children had to be taken home by their parents after the bus they were riding in was involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon.

San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District says the crash happened along Farm to Market 1978 near Farm to Market 621 around 3:30 p.m. The school district says the bus was rear-ended by an SUV.

The three students who were on board at the time were not injured. The district says the children were picked up by their parents at the scene of the crash.

It’s unclear if anyone in the SUV was injured.