San Marcos CISD bus involved in crash

KXAN Staff Published:
Bus crash on FM 1978 near FM 621 in Martindale area. (Report It: Yara Abrego Perez)
Bus crash on FM 1978 near FM 621 in Martindale area. (Report It: Yara Abrego Perez)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Three school children had to be taken home by their parents after the bus they were riding in was involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon.

San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District says the crash happened along Farm to Market 1978 near Farm to Market 621 around 3:30 p.m. The school district says the bus was rear-ended by an SUV.

The three students who were on board at the time were not injured. The district says the children were picked up by their parents at the scene of the crash.

It’s unclear if anyone in the SUV was injured.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s