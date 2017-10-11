Round Rock K9 Dega memorialized with full officer’s ceremony

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A four-legged officer with the Round Rock Police Department was memorialized Tuesday after dying from an inoperable tumor.

K9 Dega, a black Labrador, joined the department in 2008 and worked until she was diagnosed this past April. Over the past nine years, Dega helped officers seize more than 200 pounds of drugs and more than $150,000 in cash.

Her partners, Sgt. Eric Mount and Ofc. Robert Ramos, also spent time with Dega at community events educating the public about their jobs.

“She was my partner, and she was my buddy,” Ramos said during the service. “With training and work and family trips…I probably spent more time with her than anyone else in my family.”

Dega received the full treatment with the playing of taps and a procession of officers. The Pet Loss Center of Austin also donated its services and donations are being accepted for the Round Rock K9 Memorial Fund.