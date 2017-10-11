North Texas newlyweds missing during Bahamas honeymoon

Forrest and Donna Sanco
Forrest and Donna Sanco

CRESSON, Texas (KXAN) — A North Texas couple that left on a private plane to the Bahamas for their honeymoon have been missing for more than two weeks.

The couple’s friend, Jason Fox, told KXAS he is trying to retrace their trip.

“My biggest fear is that we’ll never know — never be found, never know anything.”

Forrest and Donna Sanco, of Cresson, Texas — just southwest of Fort Worth — bought the single engine 1966 vintage Cessna to go on the trip.

They took off from a small private airport in Cresson on Sept. 22 and texted friends as they made their first stop in the Bahamas.

Fox’s last correspondence with the couple on Sept. 26 was an email that mentions a problem with the plane had been fixed.

The family of the couple is pleading with the US and Bahamanian governments to help in the search. Donations have so far funded a private search party for the couple. An online fundraiser has raised around $13,000.

Fox said, “They are somewhere on one of these little islands, adrift, still alive, just waiting for rescue.”

