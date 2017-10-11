Middle school football players in Del Valle, Elgin injured during games

Related Coverage UIL pilot programs aim to better track sports injuries in Texas

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — A Del Valle Middle School football player was rushed to the hospital Tuesday evening after he was injured during a game against Cedar Creek Middle School in Bastrop.

A Del Valle Independent School District spokesperson says the student was taken by a medical helicopter to a nearby hospital but they’re not releasing any information on the type of injury the player sustained or the student’s condition.

A similar accident happened around the same time at Elgin Middle School’s homecoming game against Hutto Middle School. A spokesperson for Elgin Independent School District says a football player was injured during the Tuesday night game and taken by STAR Flight to a hospital. Elgin ISD says the student was treated and released and is doing fine. The school district would not comment on the specifics of the student’s injury.

