Jailers fired, accused of pepper spraying Central Texas inmate’s food

Roland Richter, KWKT Published:
Brent Schmidt, left, and Jason Sherrill (Coryell County Sheriff's Office Photo)
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWKT) — Two Coryell County jailers have been fired and arrested on charges of official oppression in connection with an incident in which pepper spray was allegedly placed in an inmate’s food at the Coryell County Jail.

Jailer Jason Sherrill is named in an arrest affidavit, accused of putting the pepper spray in the bowl of food on June 6, 2017.

Court papers say that the victim was examined by a nurse and sent to the hospital.

Court papers indicated that when confronted about the incident Sherrill told Sheriff Scott Williams it was a joke.

Another jailer, identified as Brent Welden Schmidt was also terminated and charged when an investigation indicated he saw the incident and did nothing about it, then when asked why by the sheriff he is quoted in the arrest affidavit as saying, “I am not a tattle tale”.

Schmidt was initially put on administrative leave, then later terminated.

Both were booked into the Coryell County Jail Wednesday and immediately bonded out.

The case was investigated and arrest warrants were obtained by the Texas Rangers.

