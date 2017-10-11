Hutto ISD fires contract employee over claim he had relationship with student

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — An employee who worked with the Hutto High School band has had his contract terminated over allegations he had a relationship with a student, the district said Wednesday.

The school district says the inappropriate student-teacher relationship allegedly happened during the spring 2015 semester. Hutto High and district administrators say they were notified on Oct. 4, 2017 of the allegation.

The now former student was a 17-year-old senior at the time. The employee, identified as Robert Monroy, was with the district since 2010.

Hutto ISD says it immediately notified district police and city of Hutto police, which then began an investigation. A Hutto ISD employee reported the relationship to officials immediately after learning about it, the school district said.

Monroy does not have a teaching certification, Hutto ISD said, adding they have notified all the relevant state agencies of the allegation.

“The district will continue to work with police to hold the contracted employee accountable to the fullest extent possible if wrong-doing is proven,” Hutto ISD said in a statement, encouraging any staff or students to come forward anytime they have a concern about possible inappropriate behavior.

