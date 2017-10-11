Florida teen accused of stealing car with baby inside

MARGATE, Fla. (NBC News/KXAN) — A teenager in Florida was arrested after police say he stole a car with a baby still in the backseat.

On Tuesday, police say the mother left the 9-month-old girl inside a running vehicle while she went inside the post office in Margate, Fla. That’s when the 17-year-old suspect jumped into the car and took off with the baby inside.

The vehicle was found a short time later in North Lauderdale. The baby was unharmed. While officers were waiting to get in touch with the mother, an officer could be seen holding the little girl.

The suspect is facing grand theft auto charges along with a pending false imprisonment charge.

In Texas, it is against the law to leave your vehicle running while unattended.