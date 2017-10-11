Expert coroner throws doubt on original timeline of Stacey Stites’ death

Dr. Michael Baden on the stand, far left, as Rodney Reed sits in the courtroom on Day 2 of his hearing on Oct. 11, 2017. (KXAN Photo)
BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — Dr. Michael Baden has investigated the deaths of JFK, Martin Luther King Jr. and Michael Brown. Wednesday he was brought in as an expert forensic pathologist to question the original sequence of events that led to Rodney Reed’s 1996 rape and murder conviction.

At one point, Rodney Reed was days away from being executed for the murder of Stacey Stites. During the original trial, prosecutors said Reed raped and murdered Stites as she pulled over for a pit stop on the way to work in Bastrop County. Her body was found outside of her fiance Jimmy Fennell’s truck in April 1996. Reed’s DNA was found on her body.

The defense is hoping Baden’s findings could undermine the state’s case that Stites was killed outside her apartment and call into question the time-of-death estimate that was used during the original trial.

On Wednesday morning, Baden and Reed’s defense lawyers went over old court documents and photographs to claim Stites was dead, face down someplace for at least 4-5 hours before she was put in the truck. Baden’s basis is based on “lividity” which are the signs of pressure on one side of the body when someone is lying on the ground. Baden claimed a review of the evidence shows Stites was dead before midnight and had no signs of sexual assault.

State lawyers objected to Baden being able to testify because the hearing was called to hear separate testimony only–testimony from Fennel’s best friend who conflicted with his original alibi.

Reed has said he and Stites were involved in a hidden romantic relationship and is innocent. The defense has pointed to Fennell as the person who could have murdered her. Fennell is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for kidnapping a woman who was in his custody and improper sexual conduct.

The hearing will continue through Friday. Judge Doug Shaver will make a recommendation after Friday to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on whether he believes there is enough evidence for a new trial. That court will decide whether to uphold the conviction, grant a new trial, or ask for more information.

