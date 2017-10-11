Dear Amazon, please come to Texas: Cornyn, Cruz wooing e-commerce giant

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Amazon continues scouting for a location to set up its second headquarters, U.S. Senators John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Ted Cruz, R-Texas, are teaming up to urge the mega-company to come to Texas.

The senators sent a letter to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Wednesday making their case as to why Texas it the best choice to setup shop for a headquarters.

“Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes our economy, our skilled workforce, and our quality of life. Texas boasts the ideal combination of a talented and highly skilled workforce, limited government, low taxes, and world-class educational institutions,” they wrote. “As a result, large multinational corporations and even small start-ups are relocating to, or launching their endeavors in Texas.”

The senators also wrote that three of the top five fastest growing cities in the country are in Texas: Houston, Austin and San Antonio — all locations that currently have an Amazon presence. With Amazon promising to spend $5 billion on a new headquarters and bringing up to 50,000 new jobs, cities across the country are vying for opportunity. Austin is no different.

“A second headquarters could have a total game changing impact on Austin and its future,” said Drew Scheberle, from the Austin Chamber of Commerce. He says thousands of people are moving to Austin anyway and Amazon is a great opportunity for the entire city to get newcomers great jobs.

To close out the letter, the senators said they would be “pleased to further discuss the appeal of the Lone Star State at any time.”

Amazon is currently taking proposals from cities and regional economic development organizations all over North America. Austin and Texas has not indicated what type of economic incentives could or would be offered for a company as large as Amazon. In 2014, an economic incentive proposal to bring Websense and Dropbox to Austin, included $2 million for 10 years if they meet the city’s guidelines for job creation and wages. In 2013, the city of Austin approved $8.6 million for an Apple facility, in which the state also added $21 million.