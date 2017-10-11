Central Texas customers experiencing AT&T outage

AT&T outage map as of 2:40 p.m. on downdetector.com on Oct. 11, 2017. (via DownDetector.com)
AT&T outage map as of 2:40 p.m. on downdetector.com on Oct. 11, 2017. (via DownDetector.com)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — AT&T is experiencing a major outage that is impacting customers across Central Texas, according to downdetector.com.

The outage map shows the outage extends from San Marcos to Round Rock. The city of Kyle posted on Facebook stating phone calls in and out of city offices are not going through because of the outage.

A spokesperson for AT&T says, due to a fiber issue, customers in Driftwood and the surrounding area may have issues with their wireless services. “We’re working to restore service as quickly as possible,” the company said.

One person who posted on downdetector.com said an AT&T representative said there is a “mass network tower upgrade going on” to improve the 4G data and voice service in the area.

KXAN News will update this story as more information becomes available.

