Car hits woman at east Austin bus stop

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A car hit a woman waiting at a bus stop in east Austin Wednesday morning.
It happened around 6:40 a.m. on the southbound Interstate 35 frontage road near E. 32nd Street. The driver told Austin police that his steering wheel locked up on him. He stayed in the area.
A woman went to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, potentially life-threatening injuries, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. An Austin Police Department officer told KXAN at the scene that the woman was hit in the leg.
A tow truck was called to take away the red Jeep from the scene. It smashed its way through a grate in a nearby parking garage.
A KXAN crew is en route to the scene and will have LIVE updates on KXAN News Today. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.