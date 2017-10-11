Car hits woman at east Austin bus stop

A red Jeep hit a woman waiting at a bus stop near I-35 frontage road and E. 32nd Street Oct. 11 (KXAN Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A car hit a woman waiting at a bus stop in east Austin Wednesday morning.

It happened around 6:40 a.m. on the southbound Interstate 35 frontage road near E. 32nd Street. The driver told Austin police that his steering wheel locked up on him. He stayed in the area.

A woman went to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, potentially life-threatening injuries, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. An Austin Police Department officer told KXAN at the scene that the woman was hit in the leg.

A tow truck was called to take away the red Jeep from the scene. It smashed its way through a grate in a nearby parking garage.

A KXAN crew is en route to the scene and will have LIVE updates on KXAN News Today. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

