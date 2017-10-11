Burnet CISD elementary student removed from bus for showing BB gun

FILE - School bus (KXAN File Photo)
BURNET, Texas (KXAN) — An elementary school student in Burnet was removed from his bus Tuesday after he pulled out a BB gun from his backpack.

A Burnet CISD spokesperson says at around 4 p.m., the student was reported after he starting showing the BB gun to other students.

“As soon as the driver became aware of the BB gun, the student was removed from the bus and a school resource officer was contacted along with the child’s parent,” the school district said.

Parents were sent a letter notifying them of the incident. A parent who sent KXAN the letter said it was sent out by the principal of Shady Grove Elementary School on Wednesday, a full day after it happened. The letter says the BB gun was unloaded.

The school district said since the incident happened after school Tuesday they communicated what happened as soon as they could.

