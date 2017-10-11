Breast Reconstruction Options: You Aren’t Stuck with Something You Don’t Like

Board Certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon, Dr. Ned Snyder IV joined us in the studio to talk about natural breast reconstruction using patients own tissue. Dr. Snyder is the founder of Snyder Plastic Surgery and The Breast and Body Center of Austin. He is the original surgeon in Austin to use a highly specialized technique called a DIEP flap for breast reconstruction. DIEP flap is an acronym that stands for deep inferior epigastric perforator. Dr. Snyder is well-respected in the medical community, and has published multiple peer reviewed journals and presentations on plastic surgery and reconstruction, and has been voted one of the “Best Doctors in America” and a Texas Monthly Super Doctor. You can learn more about Dr. Snyder and the types of cosmetic and reconstructive surgery he offers by visiting his website at breastandbodycenterofaustin.com.

