Texas man gets 5 years in prison for threatening Obama, FBI

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Secret Service police officers walk outside the White House in Washington, Monday, Sept. 22, 2014. Earlier, President Barack Obama said the Secret Service does "a great job." He says he is grateful for the "sacrifices" the service performs on his behalf and on behalf of his family. Obama made his comments Monday in the aftermath of Friday's security breach, when an intruder managed to jump the north fence of the White House and escape capture until he was inside the North Portico entrance of the presidential mansion. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A 21-year-old Central Texas man has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison after admitting that he made threats against President Barack Obama and the FBI.

Gavin Friedman of Austin was sentenced Tuesday to 63 months in prison for mailing a letter in January 2016 that contained the threat against the president. The letter stated that Obama would be assassinated so Friedman could be martyred in the name of Allah.

He also admitted to mailing a letter in September 2016 that threatened to destroy the FBI field office in Houston and the White House with explosives. Days later, Friedman mailed separate letters threatening to injure or kill the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Texas and the prosecutor’s family.

None of the threatened actions occurred.

