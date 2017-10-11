Texas man gets 5 years in prison for threatening Obama, FBI

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A 21-year-old Central Texas man has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison after admitting that he made threats against President Barack Obama and the FBI.

Gavin Friedman of Austin was sentenced Tuesday to 63 months in prison for mailing a letter in January 2016 that contained the threat against the president. The letter stated that Obama would be assassinated so Friedman could be martyred in the name of Allah.

He also admitted to mailing a letter in September 2016 that threatened to destroy the FBI field office in Houston and the White House with explosives. Days later, Friedman mailed separate letters threatening to injure or kill the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Texas and the prosecutor’s family.

None of the threatened actions occurred.