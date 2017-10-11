Arizona man gets T-Mobile tattoo in exchange for free iPhone

By Published:
Man gets tattoo of T-Mobile logo in exchange for new iPhone. (via Twitter)
Man gets tattoo of T-Mobile logo in exchange for new iPhone. (via Twitter)

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KXAN) — An Arizona man is sporting a corporate logo on his arm after striking a deal with the wireless company’s CEO in exchange for a new iPhone.

It all began Oct. 6 when Philip Harrison tweeted “Hook me up with a iPhone 8 and ill (sic) tattoo the T-Mobile logo on my arm for all to see, you have my word.” He tagged John Legere, T-Mobile’s CEO.

So Legere agreed, and crafted his own hashtag: #TattooForPhilip.

Harrison first tried to find a shop the next night, but they were closed. He tweeted that after work it would be “T-Mobile tattoo time” so he could  prove he “meant what [he] said.”

About 12 hours later, he posted pictures of the tattoo stencil, an artist working on his ink, and the finished product.

“I’m forever representing team magenta,” he tweeted.

Legere responded, “Whoa. Nice tattoo! Let’s get you that iPhone!!” Later, he tweeted that he couldn’t believe Harrison had gone through with it, and that he loves that T-Mobile will be with him forever.

Some suggested on Twitter Harrison should have asked for an iPhone X, but Harrison said he’s happy with the new phone headed his tattoo. He’s also amazed at the response its garnered on social media.

“Did I do it for an iPhone 8? Sure, but I also did it for the story that would be forever attached to the tattoo,” Harrison tweeted.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s