AISD school buses speeding less after KXAN Investigation

Related Coverage School bus drivers caught speeding

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A KXAN Investigation that uncovered speeding school buses is continuing to help keep your kids safer.

We first revealed school buses speeding in districts across Central Texas last May. To follow up, KXAN Lead Investigator Brian Collister just checked back with Austin ISD, the area’s largest district, which cracked down on speeding bus drivers before summer break because of our report. We wanted to see if the district is continuing to monitor drivers in this new school year.

KXAN uncovered the speeds by asking for data from black boxes, and found districts were not checking them to slow down drivers.

New information shows during the entire month of September that AISD gave a total of 49 written warnings to bus drivers for speeding. In the final week of the month, only three drivers were told to slow down.

The head of transportation for AISD says their speed campaign continues to be a big success.

“Overall it’s better than last year. You know we started the campaign starting last April. And we had high number of drivers going above 50,” says Kris Hafezizadeh, the AISD executive director of Transportation. “So we started doing some warnings and then the numbers reduced.”

The fastest we found an AISD bus going during our investigation in May was 75 miles an hour. It’s against the law for school buses to go above 50 miles an hour on most highways. The only exception: they can hit 55 miles an hour on interstates.

KXAN will continue to check on other districts around the area throughout the school year and report back what we find.

If you’d like to see if your child’s district has speed tracking devices, we have a list online.