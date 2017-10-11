50 Reasons to Believe in Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area

This year marks 50 years BGCAA has been serving Austin’s youth, ages six to 18, who need us most. For 50 years we’ve welcomed youth into our Clubs and have offered after-school support in areas such as academics, leadership, and healthy living. However, we haven’t just offered these programs; we’ve worked to grow our capabilities to serve more youth, and we’ve included additional areas of study to our programming, like STEM. As a result, we’ve seen countless success rates: BGCAA kids have shown higher school attendance rates, grades, graduation rates, and college enrollment numbers compared to their peers in AISD. Despite BGCAA’s growth, there’s much to be done in the Austin community—roughly 50,000 school-aged kids in the Austin area continue to have little access to positive after-school programming. That’s why BGCAA is calling on you, our Austin community, to help support our efforts as they begin planning for the next 50 years of service in Austin. The BGCAA kids are the heart of their organization. The BGCAA recognize their potential to do great—to be great, and every aspect of what we do works towards supporting that potential. They work to support Great Futures for Austin’s youth. And we want you to as well. Join the BGCAA in supporting great futures. Give a gift of $5, $50 or $500 to support our kids: Your financial support will help us provide resources for the thousands of children we serve every day. Visit www.bgcaustin.org/donate.

Shop for a Cause: Visit one of our local businesses who are hosting a ShopBlue.EatBlue.GiveBlue event. Visit our calendar: https://www.bgcaustin.org/get-involved/shop-eat-give/

Get Fancy for a Cause: Attend our 2017 Blue Door Gala. Learn more here: https://www.bgcaustin.org/events/fall-gala/

Host a “GiveBlue” Employee Engagement Fair: BGCAA employees can create a fun, festival-like environment to inform and inspire your employees to give back. These events are typically held in conjunction with a campaign to raise dollars and/or asking employees to give an item like a book, toy, etc.

Let’s Talk: At your next town hall, staff meeting or employee event, invite BGCAA to come talk about the great futures we can create for our Club kids. We can work with your company to facilitate payroll deductions or monthly giving through our website.

Join the conversations: Tell us why you believe in Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area. Download this PDF to share your reasons to believe – then, print, write and snap a photo for sharing on social channels with the #50Reasons2017 hashtag!

Take a Tour of a Club: Come see first-hand what a difference your investment makes for our kids by scheduling a tour.

Host a #ShopBlue.EatBlue.GiveBlue Event: Many local businesses host give back events that benefit BGCAA. You can get your employees to help manage and promote the event as another way to give back. Putting out a tip jar, providing a percentage of product sales or promoting online donations, your team can get creative on how to support the BGCAA. We can facilitate a brainstorming at your convenience.

Underwrite a Tour of Your Business: Our Club kids are always eager to learn more about local businesses and it creates opportunities for a better future. Get a group of employees together to plan an event. These opportunities are available year-round. Contact michele.glaze@bgcaustin.org.

