Woman in her 60s hit and killed by vehicle in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle near Rundberg Lane, Tuesday afternoon.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the woman was hit in the 1300 block of Quailfield Circle, near the intersection of Rundberg and Parkfield Drive.

Medics were called to the scene at 4:28 p.m. and were performing CPR on the woman in her 60s, but she died at the scene.

Drivers should expect closures in the area.

