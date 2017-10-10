Will Rogers statue wrapped in black at Texas Tech

KLBK Staff Published: Updated:
Will Rogers and Soapsuds statue got wrapped in black by the Texas Tech University Saddle Tramps after the deadly officer shooting. (KLBK)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Early Tuesday morning, the Saddle Tramps, an all-male booster organization that supports the university’s men’s athletics, gathered on campus to wrap the Will Rogers statue in black following the deadly shooting of a Texas Tech police officer.

The Saddle Tramps said they usually wrap the statue in black following tragedies. In the past they have wrapped the statue following 9/11, the death of Spike Dykes, and the fatal homecoming crash at Oklahoma State University to name a few.

“We can’t give enough thanks and we can’t show how grateful we are enough,” said Brac Hart the Sergeant at Arms for the Texas Tech Saddle Tramps. “What you see behind you is just a small token of our appreciation. It’s just the least we can do.”

Typically, the Saddle Tramps will wrap the statue in red for Texas Tech game day.

The group said they plan to leave it wrapped in black for a few days.

 

