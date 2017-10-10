What we know about the suspect in the Texas Tech officer shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KXAN) — As the Texas Tech Police Department works to piece together what happened during a drug arrest that ended with an officer shot to death, more information is becoming available about the alleged shooter.

Here is what we know about so far about Hollis Alvin James Daniels.

Age: 19

Status at Texas Tech University: Freshman

He lived in Talkington Hall, one of the residence halls that allows campus carry guns. Carrying a gun is allowed on some areas of campus for those who are 21 and older and have a license to carry or concealed handgun license.

Hometown: Seguin, Texas

Seguin ISD says he graduated from Seguin High School in June 2016

On Aug. 6, 2017, he was arrested by the Seguin Police Department on a speeding ticket. He was released from the Guadalupe County Jail on the same day with a fine. Records show no other criminal history.