What we know about the suspect in the Texas Tech officer shooting

This undated photo provided by Texas Tech University shows Hollis Daniels. A Texas Tech University police officer has been shot and killed at the campus police headquarters, prompting a lockdown of the campus on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. University spokesman Chris Cook says campus police brought Daniels, suspected of drug violations to police headquarters on Monday. The suspect pulled a gun and shot an officer in the head, killing him and then fled on foot and has not been captured, according to Cook. (Texas Tech University via AP)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KXAN) — As the Texas Tech Police Department works to piece together what happened during a drug arrest that ended with an officer shot to death, more information is becoming available about the alleged shooter.

Here is what we know about so far about Hollis Alvin James Daniels.

  • Age: 19
  • Status at Texas Tech University: Freshman
  • He lived in Talkington Hall, one of the residence halls that allows campus carry guns. Carrying a gun is allowed on some areas of campus for those who are 21 and older and have a license to carry or concealed handgun license.
  • Hometown: Seguin, Texas
  • Seguin ISD says he graduated from Seguin High School in June 2016
  • On Aug. 6, 2017, he was arrested by the Seguin Police Department on a speeding ticket. He was released from the Guadalupe County Jail on the same day with a fine. Records show no other criminal history.
Yearbook photo of Hollis Daniels from Seguin ISD. (Courtesy: Seguin ISD)
Yearbook photo of Hollis Daniels from Seguin ISD. (Courtesy: Seguin ISD)

 

