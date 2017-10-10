Train hits and kills man in Buda

By Published:
A Union Pacific train.

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — A train hit and killed a man Monday night in north Buda, Texas.

Buda Police Department officers responded to an area along the railroad tracks near Garison Road around 9:54 p.m.

A Union Pacific train hit Ian Antonellis, 21, and he died at the scene. The railroad crossing at Main Street and Houston Street was closed for an extended period of time while police investigated.

A Justice of the Peace ordered an autopsy. Police are waiting for the results before they release a cause of death.

Buda police are asking anyone with information about the crash to call 512-312-1001.

A Union Pacific train also hit and killed a man this year in Luling, Texas. Witnesses say Fernando Cardenas, 30, was lying on the tracks and tried to get up and walk away as the train approached.

In 2016 the death of a teenager who was hit by a train in Buda was ruled accidental. Tanley Yacos, 13, was walking next to the tracks. Union Pacific says trains are three feet wider than the tracks on both sides.

 

