Rodney Reed hearing: Victim’s fiance invokes Fifth Amendment, won’t testify

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — Jimmy Fennell, the former fiance of murder victim Stacey Stites, has declined to take the stand at Rodney Reed’s hearing Tuesday. In an affidavit, Fennell said he would invoke the Fifth Amendment in response to any questions about the case.

Reed was convicted and sentenced to death by a Bastrop County jury in 1997 for Stites’ murder. The State Court of Criminal Appeals remanded Reed’s case back to Bastrop County for a four-day hearing to discuss alleged inconsistencies in Fennell’s statements regarding his whereabouts the night Stites was killed in late April 1996.

The state argued Tuesday that Reed’s defense is attempting to “retry the entire case,” and the hearing should be narrowly tailored to Fennell’s statements.

Fennell was brought back to Bastrop to potentially testify, but it does not appear that will happen. Fennell is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence. The former Georgetown police officer pleaded guilty to kidnapping a woman who was in his custody and improper sexual conduct. The victim accused Fennell of rape.

Reed’s defense attorney, Bryce Benjet, will bring forensic pathologists to testify during the hearing. The state argued that should not happen, but Visiting Judge Doug Shaver will allow it. The defense team has previously used independent forensic pathologists to examine Stites’ autopsy and evidence and call into question the time-of-death estimate used at trial. The pathology findings cited by the defense could undermine the state’s case that Stites was killed outside her apartment after leaving for an early morning grocery store shift.

Assistant Attorney General Matt Ottoway, who is representing the state in the case, said there is “there is no link between Fennell’s statement and forensic pathology.”

“I do not see how the allegation that you hear that Jimmy Fennell arrived home approximately one-and-a-half to two hours after what he testified in trial has anything to do with forensic pathology,” Ottoway said. “I see no relevance to that, whatsoever.”

Fennell testified at trial that he was asleep the night and morning of the murder. Reed’s defense brought forward statements made by Curtis Davis, a Bastrop County Sheriff’s Deputy at the time of the murder. Davis supposedly said Fennell told him that he was out late and drinking the night Stites was strangled and dumped along a rural road.

Ottoway said Davis should be brought up to testify first, before Fennell, since the hearing hinges on what Davis heard from Fennell.

Following the hearing, Judge Shaver will make a recommendation to the Court of Criminal Appeals, and that court will make a decision on the case.

The state asked for Fennell to be kept in Bastrop for the duration of the hearing in case he changes his mind and wants to testify.

Stites was 19 years old and set to be married to Fennell within days of her death.The state was days away from executing him in 2015, before the State Court of Criminal Appeals paused his execution.

