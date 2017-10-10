Political flags created ‘dissension, strife’ at football game, Bastrop ISD says

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — Bastrop High School administrators have investigated claims that inappropriate remarks were made at its Friday night football game after social media posts showed fans waving “TRUMP” flags.

Social media posts claim racial remarks were made against Hispanic attendees at the game. The school district said Tuesday its findings were inconclusive, but a spokesperson said the presence of a political flag and banner in the stands “created dissension and strife that had no place at a high school football game.”

From now on, the district said they will not allow any items into the games that are contrary to an environment where all students feel safe, welcomed and where the focus is on competition and sportsmanship.

The game — which Bastrop High won 50-46 — was held Oct. 6 against Pflugerville Connally at Bastrop Memorial Stadium in Cedar Creek.

Videos posted by the school’s student council to Twitter show two flags with the president’s name emblazoned on them being waved in the stands, one white and one blue. A few feet away, a Texas flag and an American flag were also being waved during the game.