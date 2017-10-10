Oak Springs Elementary unveils new playground after arsonist destroyed old one

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After five months of silence on the Oak Springs Elementary School playground, squeals of joy could be heard as children slid down the slide and climbed the monkey bars.

On Tuesday, the school unveiled the new playground after someone burned down the old playground this past spring. The new playground was made possible with the help of donations from various organizations, such as the Austin Parks Foundation, C3 and regular people who just wanted to make sure the children had a place to play. Nearly $90,000 was raised for the new playscape.

University of Texas football players also volunteered to help beautify the area around the playscape over the summer.

“It just goes to show you what a caring and generous community we live in — in Austin that we had so many people want to come out and support the project and make this playscape the beautiful place it is for kids to enjoy,” said Michelle Walls with the Austin Independent School District.

No one has been arrested in connection with the fire.