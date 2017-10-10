New PTSD program will bring services to vets who may not seek help

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A local non-profit says the “build it and they will come” mentality is failing our veterans when it comes to programs for post-traumatic stress disorder.

Instead, Code VI Veteran Integration says it plans to meet veterans where they are, organizing what it calls “tribes” in Central Texas communities to create fellowship and promote healing.

Resources will include peer-support services, spiritual guidance and access to licensed therapists.

“We’re going to be deep-rooted in the communities, we’ll be sort of tribes that we’re setting up. And, I mean if we have to get somebody out of their house, we’re going to do it. Because we know that the issues are there. And we want to make sure these veterans have the community that they need,” veteran Aaron Cabrera said.

“And it’s not going to be all about PTSD. Because nobody wants to talk about that all day. So it’s going to be about fun and we’re going to do BBQs and just community kind of events as well.”

Jim Cochrun, founder of the program, says, “It comes from looking at what doesn’t work.”

The veteran said for about three years, he thought about the program they’re about to launch the first week of November.

“I was the chairman of another non-profit that did have a beautiful building and did some great work. And there was nobody there. And we were there 5 days a week,” Cochrun said. “I was baffled. Why is nobody coming? Where are they?”

Cochrun said asking for help, especially for veterans, is admitting weakness. With Code VI Veteran Integration’s program, he says there will be a hand there to pull fellow brothers and sisters into a community without anyone needing to ask for it.

Weekly trust-building events will be held in Jarrell, Georgetown, Round Rock, Hutto and Taylor in Williamson County before expanding to other counties. To get involved, visit Code VI Veteran Integration’s website.

Tonight at 6, KXAN’s Kylie McGivern talks with three generations of soldiers brought together by the gap they see in care.