Firefighters battling 3-alarm fire in downtown Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Firefighters are battling a two-alarm fire at a 3-story condo building in the 600 block of West Lynn Street in downtown Austin Tuesday morning.

The Austin Fire Department responded to the fire at the corner of West Lynn Street and West Sixth Street just before 11 a.m. The fire department upgraded to a two-alarm shortly after arriving to the fire. And then around 11:25 a.m., the fire was upgraded to a third alarm.

AFD says the fire has moved into the attic. Smoke can be seen billowing from the area via KXAN’s Austonian camera.

Austin police is helping evacuate residents from the building and has two lanes on West Lynn Street closed as well as all the lanes on West Sixth Street.

