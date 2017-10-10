Family leaves 3-year-old behind overnight at corn maze

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KTVX) — Police say a mother didn’t realize until Tuesday morning that her 3-year-old child had been left behind while visiting a corn maze Monday night.

Officers were called to the Crazy Corn Maze around 7:30 p.m. Monday on reports of a child left behind. They say they weren’t able to find the child’s parents, so the 3-year-old spent the night with the Division of Child and Family Services.

Around 7 a.m. Tuesday, police say they received a call from a mother saying she couldn’t find her 3-year-old.

The child and the mother have been reunited. Police are investigating the circumstances behind the incident.

