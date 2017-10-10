Breast cancer survivors thank Austin police chiefs for their support

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Breast cancer survivors presented Austin police officers with pink ribbon pins Tuesday, which they will now wear for the month of October.

Officer Angela Johnson battled breast cancer and pinned Interim Chief of Police Brian Manley at the ceremony at APD Headquarters.

Her APD family and other survivors gave her the support she needed to get through her treatment. “The day of surgery there must have been — gosh, I know there were at least a dozen people at the hospital. And when I woke up and came out, I know they were still there.”

The pins help send a message to the community about the department’s commitment to fighting breast cancer, the chief said.

Seven members of APD — the chief and six assistant chiefs — got the pins from Susan G. Komen Austin to recognize their service and support for those affected.

“Many of us at the APD have sisters, wives, mothers, and friends who have battled breast cancer,” Chief Manley said. “We’re here to partner with Komen Austin to celebrate and support these women and men who show extreme courage in the face of a scary, life-changing diagnosis. We can look to survivors throughout our community to find the strength we need to fight this disease.”

For more information on how to donate or get involved, visit KomenAustin.org.