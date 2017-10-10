Bastrop police searching for vehicles that hit, killed man on SH 95

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — A 23-year-old man walking along State Highway 95 near the Fairview Cemetery in Bastrop was killed after he was hit by two vehicles Monday night.

Bastrop police say Benjamin Avelar, of Bastrop, was walking northbound on SH 95 around 9:39 p.m. when he was struck by a driver who left the scene. Avelar was then hit again by a second vehicle which was also traveling north on the highway. Neither vehicle stayed at the scene of the crash.

Avelar was taken to a Bastrop-area hospital but due to the extent of his injuries, he was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center where he later died.

There are no sidewalks along SH 95, only a shoulder next to the lane.

The Bastrop Police Department is asking for the public’s help with any information on the two vehicles that were involved in the crash. Information can be submitted anonymously through Bluebonnet Area Crime Stoppers phone (866-930-TIPS) or via the internet at bluebonnet.crimestoppersweb.com. Anyone with information that leads to an arrest are eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.