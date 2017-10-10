6th Legionnaires’ disease case confirmed at Round Rock hotel

Related Coverage Legionnaires’ disease forces Round Rock hotel to close

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A sixth case of Legionnaires’ disease tied to a Round Rock hotel has been confirmed by the Williamson County and Cities Health District.

The SpringHill Suites by Marriott, at 2960 Hoppe Trail, was forced to close on Oct. 4 after five cases of the disease, which has symptoms similar to pneumonia, were reported.

Lab results are still pending. The six affected have either stayed at the hotel or worked there since June 2017, a Health District spokesperson said.

Hotel representative said last week they were working with the health department to find the source of the contamination and fix the problem.

The Health District’s director, John Teel, says the cause of Legionnaires’ disease is always a “fairly simple reason,” usually coming down to cleaning and disinfecting.

“It’s quite a dangerous germ,” Teel said. “One out of every seven people who shows systems of Legionnaires’ disease dies from it.”

The hotel hopes to be open by the last week of October.

You can read more about the causes and common sources of infection on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.