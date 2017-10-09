Woman complains it took too long for APD to respond to indecent exposure

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman driving in north Austin says she called 911 to report that a man had exposed himself to a young woman, then followed after her when she ran away from him. The caller says she was told by dispatch it would take time to respond to the call.

The caller says she was driving on Gracy Farms Lane near Stonehollow Drive on Sunday when she saw a young girl running and looking behind her. She says she pulled over and asked the girl if she was okay, and she said, “No.”

The woman called police and waited at the scene, as instructed, for more than 45 minutes. She says Austin police never showed up, so she left.

The woman tells KXAN she believes officers weren’t quick enough to respond–especially given the recent sexual assaults that have taken place on trails in downtown Austin. The woman is concerned the suspect may progress to larger, more violent acts if not stopped.

The Austin Police Department says it received a report of a suspicious vehicle. Police say no one was available at the time of the call to respond immediately but says they called the 911 caller back.

KXAN’s Brittany Glas is speaking with the 911 caller and taking a closer look at APD call volume and response times over the weekend on KXAN News at 6 p.m.